GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Public Notice Archant

A and D Driving Services Ltd. Meadowview Battisford Road, Hitcham. Ipswich IP7 7LX. is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To change an operating centre to keep 14 goods vehicles and 14 trailers at Old Airfield, Town Lane. Mendlesham IP14 5LY

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.