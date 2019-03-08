Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 29 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

AAWIN LTD, 27 Chester Road, Felixstowe, IP119AH, is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating center to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Unit 1, Raeburn South, Ipswich, IP3 OET.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

AAWIN LTD, 27 Chester Road, Felixstowe, IP119AH, is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating center to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Unit 1, Raeburn South, Ipswich, IP3 OET.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry Picture: Matthew Usher.

Road cleared after A14 crash causes rush hour delays

The scene of the crash on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran warns young stars could miss out without public funding

Suffolk super star Ed Sheeran has warned of the dangers of low public funding in a Creative Industries Federation and Arts Council England report. Picture: PATRICK CUSSE/CHRISTIE GOODWIN

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Vauxhall driver left with potentially serious injuries after crash involving Mercedes

Essex Police are tracing a Mercedes people carrier they believe was involved in a collision in Thorpe Road, Clacton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists