GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Public Notice Archant

Abbey Logistics Group trading as Abbey Logistics Group Ltd, Suite 11 Stonecross Place, Stonecross Business Park, Golborne WA3 2SH is applying for a licence to use Cargo Secure LTD, Dyke Road, Felixstowe IP11 3SA, as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Abbey Logistics Group trading as Abbey Logistics Group Ltd, Suite 11 Stonecross Place, Stonecross Business Park, Golborne WA3 2SH is applying for a licence to use Cargo Secure LTD, Dyke Road, Felixstowe IP11 3SA, as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.