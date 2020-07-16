E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 July 2020

AD Auto Transport Limited trading of 26D Beach Station Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 2EY is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at Compound 6D, Station Road, Fordham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5LW.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Office of the Traffic Commissioner, Eastbrook, Shaftesbury Road, Cambridge CB2 8BF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

