E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 12:22 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 13 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Aggmax Transport of Lawn Farm Quarry, Wetherden, Stowmarket, IP14 3JU is applying for a licence to use Lawn Farm Quarry, Wetherden, Stowmarket, IP14 3JU, as an operating centre for 18 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Aggmax Transport of Lawn Farm Quarry, Wetherden, Stowmarket, IP14 3JU is applying for a licence to use Lawn Farm Quarry, Wetherden, Stowmarket, IP14 3JU, as an operating centre for 18 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood charged with drink-driving

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been charged with drink-driving Picture: PAGEPIX

Essex leaders to ask government for tougher tier two lockdown restrictions

Essex County Council have called for tougher tier two Covid restrictions to combat the rise in infections (stock image). Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Murderer Jeremy Bamber launches new legal bid over decision not to downgrade his prisoner status

Jeremy Bamber, pictured in 2002, has launched legal action over a decision regarding his prisoner status Picture: MICHAEL STEPHENS/PA WIRE

‘Put me in and you won’t regret it!’ – Tomas Holy jokes he’s ready to play midfield

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy. Photo: Steve Waller

On this week in Town’s history: Lisbie felt like a ‘piece of meat’ and Keane’s men hit rock bottom

Kevin Lisbie, who felt like a 'piece of meat' during this week from 11 years ago. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING