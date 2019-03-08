PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -New Application
PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 May 2019
Archant
This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council, East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT or Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ
Name of Applicant: Aldeburgh Cinema Trust
Name of Premises: Aldeburgh Beach Postal
Address of Premises: On the beach between North lookout and South lookout, opposite Oakley House, Oakley Square, IP15 5BX
Proposed Licensable Activities: Screening of a film on Aldeburgh beach on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August 2019 from 8.00pm until 10.30pm each evening.
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 16/05/19
Closing Date: 12/06/19
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25000.
