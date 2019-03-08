Partly Cloudy

PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -New Application

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 May 2019

Archant

This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council, East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT or Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ

Name of Applicant: Aldeburgh Cinema Trust

Name of Premises: Aldeburgh Beach Postal

Address of Premises: On the beach between North lookout and South lookout, opposite Oakley House, Oakley Square, IP15 5BX

Proposed Licensable Activities: Screening of a film on Aldeburgh beach on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August 2019 from 8.00pm until 10.30pm each evening.

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 16/05/19

Closing Date: 12/06/19

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25000.

