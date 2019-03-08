ALDRINGHAM GREEN

Aldringham-cum-Thorpe Parish Council has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for Consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Aldringham Green. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are: (i) a Children's Play Area on 198 square metres; (ii) a 58 metre length of fencing to surround it. The works will be located at the north eastern end of the green. Parking is already available at two areas, one at the south east side of the green and a smaller one on the north west side. The fencing will be 900mm high galvanised post and rail with vertical timber boards of 100mm half round timbers, with a pedestrian single gate and a double gate for grass cutting machinery.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents showing the proposed works can be inspected at 1 Mill Hill, Aldringham, Leiston, Suffolk, IP16 4PZ until the third day of July 2019.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained from Aldringham-cum-Thorpe Parish Council at the address below.

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to the Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team 3A Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

Letters sent will be copied to the Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. For information about how the Planning Inspectorate processes personal information, please see the Common Land Privacy Policy at https:// www.gov.uk/government/publications/common-land-guidance-sheet-13-privacy-policy

W. Seale 1 Mill Hill Aldringham Leiston Suffolk IP16 4PZ