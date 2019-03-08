Application for a Time Limited Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 15:15 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 19 July 2019
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Plays, Film, Recorded Music, Live Music, Performance of Dance & anything similar to Music & Dance (All Indoors & Outdoors), Late Night Refreshment (on & off the premises) & Supply of Alcohol for consumption on the premises.
Name of Applicant: Andrew Corrigan & Jane Dyball
Name of Premises: Laffits Hall (Primadonna Festival 2019)
Postal Address of Premises: Framsden Road, Pettaugh, Stowmarket IP14 6DT
This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 17/07/2019
Closing Date: 13/08/2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
