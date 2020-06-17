E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Anglian Excavations Ltd of Rattlesden, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IPO OSZ is applying for a licence to use Rattlesden, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP30 OSZ as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

