Application for a New Premises Licence.

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 November 2018

Name of Applicant: Graham Thornton Name of Premises: Honey Hill Cafe Postal Address of Premises: 1-2 Church Street Clare, Sudbury, Suffolk, C010 8PD , This application may be viewed at: St Edmundsbury Borough Council, West Suffolk House, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3YU www.westsuffolk.gov.uk

Proposed “licensable activities/variation: Live Music (indoors):Friday/ Saturday 1900 to 22.30 Recorded Music: Monday-Saturday 10.00-23.00 Sunday 12.00-22.00 Supply of Alcohol : Monday-Saturday 12.00-23.00, Sunday 12.00-22.00 Premises Opening Hours Monday to Saturday 10.00-23.00, Sun 12.00-22.00 Dates between which representations may be made to the licensing authority: Start date: 3rd November 2018 Closing date: 3rd December 2018 Representations must be made in writing to St Edmundsbury Borough Council (as the licensing authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@westsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

