APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

Name of Applicant: Timothy Ward Name of Premises: Larchcroft Trading Company Postal Address of Premises: 33 Knightsdale Road, Ipswich, IP1 4JJ

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE.

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: The Sale of alcohol Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority: Closing Date: 25th March 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensingandenforcement @ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.