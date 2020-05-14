E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 May 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd trading as Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd of Hollow Road Farm, Hollow Road, Fornham St. Martin, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 1SJ is applying for a licence to use Hollow Road Farm, Hollow Road, Fornham St. Martin, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 1SJ as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd trading as Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd of Hollow Road Farm, Hollow Road, Fornham St. Martin, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 1SJ is applying for a licence to use Hollow Road Farm, Hollow Road, Fornham St. Martin, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 1SJ as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquest opens into death of girl, 2, who died after falling in pond

An inquest has been opened into the death of a two-year-old girl Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Baby’s body may have gone to waste centre in refuse from Ipswich

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager arrested after drugs found by police

The 16-year-old was found in St Johns Road, Saxmundham, at around 3.10pm on Wednesday, May 13. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Greater Anglia says farewell to last electric passenger locomotives

The last Greater Anglia Class 90 locomotives have now left the Crown Point depot in Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA
Drive 24