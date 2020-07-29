E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 13:08 29 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Bacton Transport Services Limited of Tomo Industrial Estate, Tomo Road, Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 5AY Is applying to change an existing licence as follows, to add an operating centre to keep 70 goods vehicles and 82 trailers at Unit 2, Lawn Park Business Centre, Woolpit, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP30 9RZ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

