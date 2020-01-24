E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 14:38 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 24 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

BALCAS TIMBER LIMITED T/A Forever Fuelsof75 Killadeas Road, Laragh, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT94 2ES is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep 2 additional heavy goods vehicles at the operating centre located at Akenham Hall Farm, Henley Road, Akenham, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP6 0HL.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

BALCAS TIMBER LIMITED T/A Forever Fuelsof75 Killadeas Road, Laragh, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT94 2ES is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep 2 additional heavy goods vehicles at the operating centre located at Akenham Hall Farm, Henley Road, Akenham, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP6 0HL.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Network Rail gives just 24 hours notice of major weekend train disruption

Network Rail will be replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Mud on A12 sparks traffic delays

The A12 through Farnham is affected Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry breaks down on A140 blocking one lane

One lane on the A140 in Suffolk is blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy charged with Ipswich knife-point robbery and charity shop burglary

The robbery is alleged to have taken place in Ancaster Road Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24