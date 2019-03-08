GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Binder Ltd trading as Binder Ltd of Progress Works, Claydon, Ipswich, Suffolk IP6 OAG, is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at Roy Humphrey Group, A140 Ipswich, Brome, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 8AW. To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at George E Gittus & Sons Ltd., Symonds Farm, Newmarket Road, Risby, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 6RE.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.