E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:56 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 12 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Binder Ltd trading as Binder Ltd of Progress Works, Claydon, Ipswich, Suffolk IP6 OAG, is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at Roy Humphrey Group, A140 Ipswich, Brome, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 8AW.

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at George E Gittus & Sons Ltd., Symonds Farm, Newmarket Road, Risby, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 6RE.

Binder Ltd trading as Binder Ltd of Progress Works, Claydon, Ipswich, Suffolk IP6 OAG, is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

You may also want to watch:

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at Roy Humphrey Group, A140 Ipswich, Brome, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 8AW.

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at George E Gittus & Sons Ltd., Symonds Farm, Newmarket Road, Risby, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 6RE.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ed Sheeran delighted by ‘fantastic’ Made in Suffolk exhibition

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns

‘Impossible to justify’ – Academy chains slammed for paying bosses up to £300k a year

Jack Abbott, Labour's education spokesman at Suffolk County Council, said the pay packets were

How millions invested in scrap metal processing plant has massively boosted firm’s overseas trade

From left, Adrian and David Dodds, joint managing directors at Sackers Picture: LYNDON HACKETT

‘It is appalling’ - Defibrillator needed to help crash victim found to be stolen from station

A defibrillator was found to be stolen from Marks Tey train station after members of the public were asked to use it to help a man involved in a car crash. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man to appear at crown court charged with rape

Trevor Monk will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists