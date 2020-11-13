E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PREMISES LICENCE - VARIATION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 November 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of applicant Julien Jourdain

Name of premises Bistro on the quay

Postal address of premises 3 Wherry Quay, Ipswich, IP41AS

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE.

Proposed Variation: Off licence

Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start date 12/11/20

Closing date 10/12/20

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing & Enforcement Unit, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensingandenforcement @ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

