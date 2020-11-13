PREMISES LICENCE - VARIATION

Public Notice Archant

Name of applicant Julien Jourdain Name of premises Bistro on the quay Postal address of premises 3 Wherry Quay, Ipswich, IP41AS

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PREMISES LICENCE - VARIATION

Name of applicant Julien Jourdain

Name of premises Bistro on the quay

Postal address of premises 3 Wherry Quay, Ipswich, IP41AS

You may also want to watch:

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE.

Proposed Variation: Off licence

Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start date 12/11/20

Closing date 10/12/20

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing & Enforcement Unit, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensingandenforcement @ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.