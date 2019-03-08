Premises Licence - New Application

Address of Premises: 1 Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, IP12 4YY This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT and Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0EQ Proposed Licensable Activities: To permit the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from Monday to Sunday between hours of 12:00hrs to 22:30 hrs. The proposed opening hours are Monday to Sunday between 9:00 hrs to 23:00hrs Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Name of Applicant: Bayram Karabulut

Name of Premises: Blue Salt Postal

Start Date: 14/11/2019

Closing Date: 12/12/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov. uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.