GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 August 2019

Brinor International Shipping & Forwarding Ltd of Brinor House, Levington Park, Bridge Road, Levington, Ipswich, IP10 ONE is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 30 goods vehicles and 30 trailers at Block A, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 3HE

Brinor International Shipping & Forwarding Ltd of Brinor House, Levington Park, Bridge Road, Levington, Ipswich, IP10 ONE is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 30 goods vehicles and 30 trailers at Block A, Walton Avenue, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 3HE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

