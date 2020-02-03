GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Brunel Global Solutions Limited, trading as Brunel Global ETSF Division of 9 & 13 Foxtail Road, Ransomes Euro-Park, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9RT is applying for a goods vehicle operator's license to keep 4 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at, 9 & 13 Foxtail Road, Ransomes Euro-Park, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9RT.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre (s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representation to the traffic commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicat at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the traffic commissioners office.