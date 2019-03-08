APPLICATION FOR GRANT OF NEW PREMISES LICENCE

Proposed licensable activities: Supply of alcohol ON the premises, Live Music Indoors & Outdoors and Recorded Music Indoors & Outdoors

Name of Applicant: Peter Harries & Kerry Cooper

Name of Premises: Bures Recreation Ground

Postal Address of Premises Nayland Road, Bures St Mary, CO8 5BX

This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov. uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access, Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market, Place, Sudbury, CO10 1TL

Proposed licensable activities: Supply of alcohol ON the premises Thurs 18:00hrs until 23:00hrs, Fri 18:00hrs until 00:00hrs, Sat 11:30hrs until 00:00hrs, Sun 11:30hrs until 22:00hrs, Live Music Indoors & Outdoors Wed 18:30hrs until 22:00hrs, Thurs 18:30hrs until 23:00, Fri 18:30hrs until 00:00hrs, Sat 12:00 until 00:00hrs, Sun 12:00hrs until 22:00hrs and Recorded Music Indoors & Outdoors Thurs 18:30hrs until 23:00hrs, Fri 18:30 until 00:00hrs, Sat 12:00hrs until 00:00hrs, Sun 12:00hrs until 22:00hrs.

Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from the day after application given to Authority.

Closing Date: 18 April 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX or e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.