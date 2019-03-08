E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Application for a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 25 September 2019

Name of Applicant: Burnt Mill Brewery

Name of Premises: Burnt Mill Brewery

Postal Address of Premises: Unit 10, Woodland Dairy, Badley, Ipswich IP6 8RS

This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises Monday to Saturday 09:00hrs to 18:00hrs, Sunday 10:00hrs to 16:00hrs (24hrs for online sales)

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 18/09/2019

Closing Date: 15/10/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

