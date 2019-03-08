Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

PUBLISHED: 15:47 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 05 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: Guter Narciso. Name of Premises: Casa De La Musica Café Bar & Restaurant Ltd. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 59B Westgate Street, Ipswich, IP1 3DZ. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. Proposed Licensable Activities: On-premises sales of alcohol during restaurant opening hours.

Name of Applicant: Guter Narciso

Name of Premises: Casa De La Musica Café Bar & Restaurant Ltd

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 59B Westgate Street, Ipswich, IP1 3DZ

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

You may also want to watch:

Proposed Licensable Activities: On-premises sales of alcohol during restaurant opening hours

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 30/05/2019

Closing Date: 26/06/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Most Read

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four Villages bypass project rejected by government – no new road to Suffolk coast

Residents have been campaigning for an A12 by-pass for years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

D-day flypast over Suffolk and Essex delayed by more than an hour

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Warning of store closures and job losses as Sport Direct make takeover bid for Game

Game in Tavern Street, Ipswich. Photo: David Vincent.

E-fit released of man wanted in connection to ‘brutal’ murder of Murdoch Brown from Colchester

Essex Police have released an e-fit image of a man wanted in connection to the murder of Murdoch Brown from Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists