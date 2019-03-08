PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE
PUBLISHED: 15:47 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 05 June 2019
Archant
Name of Applicant: Guter Narciso. Name of Premises: Casa De La Musica Café Bar & Restaurant Ltd. Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 59B Westgate Street, Ipswich, IP1 3DZ. This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE. Proposed Licensable Activities: On-premises sales of alcohol during restaurant opening hours.
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 30/05/2019
Closing Date: 26/06/2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
