MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR SISPROTECT SYSTEM TEST SITE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 June 2019

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Chris Leach, Scottish Power House, 320 St. Vincent Street, Glasgow, G2 5AD has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake an assessment of a novel scour protection system. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Lowestoft Library; Address: Clapham Road South, Lowestoft NR32 1DR. Phone: 01502 674660.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: -

Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/M MO_ PUBLIC REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2019/00177;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: - By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively - By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice 19th June 2019; - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

