APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE
PUBLISHED: 13:22 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 25 April 2019
Archant
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Outdoor events. Fireworks, music and alcohol sales Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority: Ipswich Borough Council
Name of Applicant: Chris Parsey
Name of Premises: Greshams Ipswich
Postal address of premises: 312 Tuddenham Road, IP4 3QJ
This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE.
Start Date: 11/04/2019
Closing Date: 09/05/2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov. uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.
