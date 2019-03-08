Heavy Showers

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

PUBLISHED: 13:22 25 April 2019

Public Notice

Archant

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/ CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

Name of Applicant: Chris Parsey

Name of Premises: Greshams Ipswich

Postal address of premises: 312 Tuddenham Road, IP4 3QJ

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE.

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Outdoor events. Fireworks, music and alcohol sales Dates between which representation may be made to the Licensing Authority: Ipswich Borough Council

Start Date: 11/04/2019

Closing Date: 09/05/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov. uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

