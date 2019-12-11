E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:34 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 11 December 2019

Peter and Susan Doughty trading as Class One Driving Ltd of 1 Paternoster Row Noak Hill, Romford Essex RM4 1LA is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods and 3 trailers at DX Network Services Ltd, 8 Brunel Road, Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate, Ipswich IP2 OEX.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

