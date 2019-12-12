E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Application to vary a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 23 November 2019

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Limited

Name of Premises: Co-op Foodstore (Brantham)

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 4 & 5 Acacia Court, Blenheim Close, Brantham, Manningtree, C011 1TR

This application may be viewed at: www.babergh.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point, Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place, SUDBURY, Suffolk C010 1TL

Proposed variation: To vary licence in respect of the licensable activity of sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises, Monday to Saturday from 06:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs and Sunday from 07:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs. To remove the restriction relating to Good Friday and to amend Annex 2 of the licence (conditions). Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority):

Closing Date: 12 December 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.

