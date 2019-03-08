Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Application for a Club Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: Coddenham Community Shop Management Group Name of Premises: Coddenham Community Shop Postal Address of Premises: School Road, Coddenham, Ipswich IP6 9PR

Application for a Club Premises Licence

You may also want to watch:

Name of Applicant: Coddenham Community Shop Management Group Name of Premises: Coddenham Community Shop Postal Address of Premises: School Road, Coddenham, Ipswich IP6 9PR

This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises - Monday to Saturday 07:00 to 23:00, Sunday 07:00 to 18:00 Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 02/07/2019 Closing Date: 29/07/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@midsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jail for angry drunk who headbutted and kicked volunteer police officer

Jack Hudson was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Teenagers arrested after pair seen running across A14

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two females were seen running across the A14. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman on mobility scooter pushed onto handlebars during attempted robbery in Haverhill park

Two men tried to rob a woman riding a mobility scooter in Castle Playing Feidls in Haverhill, according to police Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Robinson and Thomas win Great Bentley Friday Five titles

Runners get ready for the start of tonight's Great Bentley Friday Five. Picture: CARL MARSTON

‘This is not Hadleigh’ - Neighbours shock after garage is ram raided for second time

Serious damage was caused to the Londis garage at Lady Lane Hadleigh when it was ram raided in the early hours of Friday, July 5. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists