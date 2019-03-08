Application for a Club Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 July 2019
Name of Applicant: Coddenham Community Shop Management Group Name of Premises: Coddenham Community Shop Postal Address of Premises: School Road, Coddenham, Ipswich IP6 9PR
This application may be viewed at: Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises - Monday to Saturday 07:00 to 23:00, Sunday 07:00 to 18:00 Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 02/07/2019 Closing Date: 29/07/2019
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@midsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
