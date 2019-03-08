E-edition Read the EADT online edition
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DISPOSE OF OPEN SPACE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 04 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that the Coddenham Parish Council proposes to dispose of the land shown edged red on the plans referred to below, and known as

(a) Recreation Ground on the west side of School Road, Coddenham, and;

(b) Land on the south east side of School Road, Coddenham

NOTICE EFFECTIVE FROM 1 OCTOBER 2019

Plans showing the areas concerned may be inspected free of charge at The Community Shop, School Road, Coddenham, IP6 9PR during normal working hours. A copying charge may be payable if copies are required. It is proposed that the land is transferred to the Trustees of The Coddenham Centre CIO who will assume future management and control. By virtue of Section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972 (as amended) the Council is required to give formal notice of its intention to dispose of Open Space and consider any objections to the proposed disposal.

Any representations or objections to the disposals should be made in writing to Mrs Carol A Bailey BA (Hons) CiLCA, Locum Clerk at the address below before 1 November 2019 and should state the grounds for objection. Dated this 1 October 2019 c/o 9 Potters Crescent Great Moulton NR15 2HL

