GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 28 March 2019

COFCO International Ltd trading as COFCO International Ltd of Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, Suffolk IP3 9SJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at Ipswich Grain Terminal, Cliff Quay, Ipswich, Suffolk IP3 0BG.

COFCO International Ltd trading as COFCO International Ltd of Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, Suffolk IP3 9SJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at Ipswich Grain Terminal, Cliff Quay, Ipswich, Suffolk IP3 0BG.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

