NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF PUBLIC PATH ORDER TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING ACT 1990

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 March 2019

On 18 March 2019 Colchester Borough Council confirmed the above Order without modifications.

NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF PUBLIC PATH ORDER TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING ACT 1990, SECTION 257 AND PARAGRAPH 7 OF SCHEDULE 14 COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL FOOTPATH 61 PART MYLAND, COLCHESTER PUBLIC FOOTPATH ORDER 2019

On 18 March 2019 Colchester Borough Council confirmed the above Order without modifications. The effect of the Order as confirmed will be to stop up a part length of Footpath 61 Myland at Colchester Hospital being 2 metres in width and shown by a bold continuous line on the Order Map starting from Point A and running in a west, south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 59 metres to Point B where it continues unaffected towards the Northern Approach Road A134 and create an alterative footpath being 2 metres in width and shown bold broken line on the Order Map commencing from Point A and running in a north, north westerly direction for approximately 10 metres to Point C where it continues in a west, south westerly direction for a distance of approximately 60 metres to Point D where it then continues in a south, south easterly direction alongside the hospital estate road for a distance of approximately 9 metres to reach Point B where it continues unaffected towards the Northern Approach Road A134.

A copy of the confirmed Order and the Order Map many be seen at Colchester Borough Council, Rowan House, 33 Sheepen Road, Colchester, CO3 3WG free of charge between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Copies of the Order and Order Map may be brought from there at the price of 22.00. The Order comes into force on the date on which Essex County Council certify that the terms of article 2 of the Order have been complied with but if any person aggrieved by the order desires to question its validity or that of any provision contained in it on the ground that it is not within the powers of the above Act, or on the ground that any requirement of that Act or any regulation made under it has not been complied with in relation to the confirmation of the order, he or she may apply to the High Court for any of these purposes under section 287 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 within 6 weeks from the date on which notice is first published as required by paragraph 7 of Schedule 14 of the Act.

Dated 22 March 2019

