COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE PRELIMINARY NOTICE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

This will be held at Tower Hall, Broadlands Way, Rushmere St Andrew Ipswich on Thursday June 20th 2019

This will be held at Tower Hall, Broadlands Way, Rushmere St Andrew Ipswich on Thursday June 20th 2019 at 7.30 pm. Items for the Agenda and Nominations for the Committee must be submitted in writing to T R Gooding ( Clerk to the Managing Trustees ) 1 Playford Road,Ipswich IP4 5QZ, within 14 days of the date of this Notice.

T R Gooding Clerk to the Managing Trustees Dated 20 May 2019