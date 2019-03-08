GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Daryn John Moyse trading as D J Moyse Surfacing, 67 Quinton Road, Needham Market, Suffolk IP6 8TH is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To change an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at Base Business Park Unit F7 Rendlesham, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 2TZ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.