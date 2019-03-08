Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Daryn John Moyse trading as D J Moyse Surfacing, 67 Quinton Road, Needham Market, Suffolk IP6 8TH is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To change an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at Base Business Park Unit F7 Rendlesham, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 2TZ

Daryn John Moyse trading as D J Moyse Surfacing, 67 Quinton Road, Needham Market, Suffolk IP6 8TH is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

You may also want to watch:

To change an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at Base Business Park Unit F7 Rendlesham, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 2TZ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New ‘Run Suffolk’ Facebook page already attracting big interest

Action from last month's Woodbridge 10K. Runners from across the region have been joining the new 'Run Suffolk' Facebook page. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Works by Constable to go under the hammer

East Bergholt Common, by John Constable, which is to be sold at auction by Bonhams of London with an estimate of £200,000 to £300,000 Picture: BONHAMS

Woman involved in fraud and violent robbery jailed for 12 years

Cherie Tyler of Haverhill who has been jailed for 12 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Watch: Video appears to show keyless entry hacking device used to open locked car door

CCTV footage shows a man placing a box on top of a car before opening the door without a key Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Wickham Market or Campsea Ashe? - Debate re-emerges over railway station’s name

Wickham Market station, which is located in Campsea Ashe Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists