GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 15:23 19 March 2020

D & T Powell Ltd.,trading as D &T Powell Ltd., of 12 Herrings Way, Fordham, Colchester, Essex, C06 3NB is applying for a licence to use Breedon Southern Ltd., Marstons Pit, Cavenham Road, Cavenham, IP28 6SE, as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

