GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 16:28 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 05 March 2020

Daniel Doherty of 103 Maidstone Rd., Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 9EE is applying for a licence to use Coastal Global Services, Ltd., Substation Rd., Felixstowe, IP11 3JB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

