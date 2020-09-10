PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence - New Application
PUBLISHED: 14:23 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 10 September 2020
Postal Address of Premises: Melton Boatyard, Dock Lane, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1PE
During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.
Name of Applicant: Deben Bar Ltd
Name of Premises: HMS Vale
Proposed Licensable Activities:
Sale of alcohol (on and off-sales) Sun to Thurs 08:00 to 23:00, Fri and Sat 08:00 to 00:00
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 28 August 2020
Closing Date: 24 September 2020
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk
Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council, Riverside, 4 canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000
