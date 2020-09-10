E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence - New Application

PUBLISHED: 14:23 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 10 September 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Postal Address of Premises: Melton Boatyard, Dock Lane, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1PE

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Premises Licence - New Application

Name of Applicant: Deben Bar Ltd

Name of Premises: HMS Vale

Postal Address of Premises: Melton Boatyard, Dock Lane, Melton, Woodbridge IP12 1PE

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

You may also want to watch:

Proposed Licensable Activities:

Sale of alcohol (on and off-sales) Sun to Thurs 08:00 to 23:00, Fri and Sat 08:00 to 00:00

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 28 August 2020

Closing Date: 24 September 2020

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council, Riverside, 4 canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Students praised for ‘exceptional’ conduct after Kesgrave shooting horror

Officers from Suffolk police's Kestrel team have provided reassurance outside Kesgrave High School following the nearby shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What the 2020/21 season holds for every Ipswich Town player

Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop, James Norwood and Luke Chambers wll be hoping to be Ipswich Town regulars this season. Picture: STEVEWALLER/PAGEPIX

‘There had to be some things said... some will respond, some won’t like it’ – Lambert on his summer of tough love

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he wants to raise standards at the club. Photo: Steve Waller

Second worker at Ipswich B&M store tests positive for coronavirus while on leave

The B&M store in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT