GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Public Notice Archant

Marius Mita trading as DEEA T.V.X UK Ltd. of 3 Crowland Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9BB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 11 goods vehicles and 11 trailers at the operating centre at Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 ODD

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Marius Mita trading as DEEA T.V.X UK Ltd. of 3 Crowland Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9BB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 11 goods vehicles and 11 trailers at the operating centre at Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 ODD

The change existing conditions or undertakings applying a the operating centre at : Changing the operating centre and extend the license from 3 to 11 trucks and trailers to Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 ODD

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.