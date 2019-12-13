E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:57 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 13 December 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Marius Mita trading as DEEA T.V.X UK Ltd. of 3 Crowland Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9BB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 11 goods vehicles and 11 trailers at the operating centre at Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 ODD

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

You may also want to watch:

Marius Mita trading as DEEA T.V.X UK Ltd. of 3 Crowland Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9BB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 11 goods vehicles and 11 trailers at the operating centre at Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 ODD

The change existing conditions or undertakings applying a the operating centre at : Changing the operating centre and extend the license from 3 to 11 trucks and trailers to Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 ODD

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bus and van involved in crash at busy junction

A bus and van have crashed at a junction on the A134 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘I can’t believe the negativity’ – Lambert insists Town haven’t yet hit a bump in the road

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls

Policeman condemns ‘cold and calculating’ teenage rapist

The court heard that Young followed the victim home from Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Luxury toilets and brand new trailer stolen from industrial unit

A premises on Pinbush Road was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles has been stolen. The theft included luxury Kensington Event Toilets. Picture: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists