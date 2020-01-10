E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Marius Mita trading as DEEA T.V.X UK Ltd. of 3 Crowland Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9BB is applying to change the existing licence as follows: To change the existing operating centre from 5 Sub-Station Rd, Felixstowe IP11 3JB

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Marius Mita trading as DEEA T.V.X UK Ltd. of 3 Crowland Close, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9BB is applying to change the existing licence as follows: To change the existing operating centre from 5 Sub-Station Rd, Felixstowe IP11 3JB to Orwell Crossing, A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 ODD To extend the existing license from 3 trucks and 3 trailers to 11 trucks and 11 trailers. All of them to be kept at the new operating centre at Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound, Nacton, IP10 ODD

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

