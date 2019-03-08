Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

DENNIS EDWIN GOOCH (DECEASED) PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

PUBLISHED: 13:09 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 26 June 2019

Any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Dennis Edwin Gooch late of Park View Care Home, 1 Chantry Close, Ipswich, IP2 0QR who died on the 26th of May 2019 is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the undersigned, the Solicitors for the Personal Representatives on or before the 2nd September 2019 after which date the Personal Representative will proceed to distribute the assets of the said Deceased having regard only to the claims and interests of which they then have had notice.

DENNIS EDWIN GOOCH (DECEASED) PURSUANT TO THE TRUSTEE ACT 1925

Any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Dennis Edwin Gooch late of Park View Care Home, 1 Chantry Close, Ipswich, IP2 0QR who died on the 26th of May 2019 is hereby required to send particulars in writing of his claim or interest to the undersigned, the Solicitors for the Personal Representatives on or before the 2nd September 2019 after which date the Personal Representative will proceed to distribute the assets of the said Deceased having regard only to the claims and interests of which they then have had notice.

Dated this 25th day of June 2019

Signed Jackamans Solicitors for the Personal Representatives Oak House 7 Northgate Street, Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 3BX (Ref: PH)

