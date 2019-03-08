Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 12:35 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 03 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

DML Trans Limited of 115 Priory Road, Dartford, DA1 2BN is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at The Olsd Airfeld, Town Lane, Wetheringsett cum Brockford, Stowmarket, IP14 5NF

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

DML Trans Limited of 115 Priory Road, Dartford, DA1 2BN is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 6 trailers at The Olsd Airfeld, Town Lane, Wetheringsett cum Brockford, Stowmarket, IP14 5NF

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Missing teens Freddie and Jamie ‘could be together in London’

Freddie Taylor (left) and Jamie Stevens (right) are believed to be together in London Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Elkie Brooks cancels Ipswich Regent concert

Elkie Brooks, who has been forced to cancel her Ipswich Regent concert, on Thursday because of a stomach bug Photo: Regent

SIL preview: ‘The biggest Houdini act of all time’... Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell

SIL preview

Funding confirmed for new special education needs school in Ipswich

Members of the Suffolk Parent Carer Network have backed the plans. (L-R) Anne Humphrys, Lucy Buckle, Sue Willgoss and Joanna Hammond Picture: SUFFOLK PARENT CARER NETWORK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists