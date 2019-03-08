Overcast

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR EAST ANGLIA ONE OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE FOR TRANSMISSION ASSETS

PUBLISHED: 00:00 15 July 2019

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that EAST ANGLIA ONE LIMITED, c/o ScottishPower Renewables, 8th Floor, 320 St Vincent Street, Glasgow, G2 5AD, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake the operation and maintenance phase of the project for the East Anglia ONE Offshore Wind Farm.

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR EAST ANGLIA ONE OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE FOR TRANSMISSION ASSETS

Notice is hereby given that EAST ANGLIA ONE LIMITED, c/o ScottishPower Renewables, 8th Floor, 320 St Vincent Street, Glasgow, G2 5AD, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake the operation and maintenance phase of the project for the East Anglia ONE Offshore Wind Farm. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at:

Hadleigh Library, Address: 29 High St, Hadleigh, Ipswich IP7 5AG.

Phone: 01473 823778

Woodbridge Library, Address: New Street, Woodbridge IP12 1DT.

Phone: 01394 446510

Lowestoft Library, Address: Clapham Road South, Lowestoft NR32 1DR.

Phone: 01502 674660

Felixstowe Library, Address: Crescent Rd, Felixstowe IP11 7BY.

Phone: 01394 694880

Ipswich Library, Address: County Library, Northgate St, Ipswich IP1 3DE.

Phone: 01473 263810

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register. Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

-Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_ REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2018/00550; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice on 12th July 2019;

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

