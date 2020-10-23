E-edition Read the EADT online edition
TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) (ENGLAND) ORDER 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 12:06 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 October 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Proposed development at Junction at Lower Falkenham Road and a minor track going north. Junction to the east of The Limes, Lower Falkenham Road, Falkenham, Ipswich Suffolk, IP10 OQY

Take notice that application is being made by: East Anglia One Limited. Applicant name Ms Alison Sidgwick For planning permission to: Improvements to an existing access and use of existing track to access a horizontal directional drilling compound permitted under the Development Consent Order for East Anglia ONE Offshore Wind Farm Order 2014

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: East Suffolk, East Suffolk House, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, IP12 1RT Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signatory Ms Alison Sidgwick

Date 13-10-2020

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may effect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure: Owner means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

