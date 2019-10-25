NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF AN APPLICATION FOR A DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER BY THE PLANNING INSPECTORATE UNDER SECTION 56 OF THE PLANNING ACT 2008

THE EAST ANGLIA ONE NORTH OFFSHORE WINDFARM DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER (APPLICATION REFERENCE EN010077) REGULATION 9 OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (APPLICATIONS: PRESCRIBED FORMS AND PROCEDURE) REGULATIONS 2009 REGULATION 16 OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT) REGULATIONS 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Inspectorate (on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) has accepted an application made by East Anglia ONE North Limited of 3rd Floor, 1 Tudor Street, London, EC4Y OAH for a Development Consent Order under the Planning Act 2008 ("the Application"). The Application was made on 25 October 2019 and accepted for examination on 22 November 2019 (Reference EN010077).

SUMMARY OF THE PROJECT

The Application is for development consent for the construction and operation of the East Anglia ONE North Offshore Windfarm ("East Anglia ONE North"). The offshore windfarm would be located in the southern North Sea approximately 36 km from the Suffolk coast at its nearest point and would occupy an area of up to 208 km2. The landfall connection works will be located north of Thorpeness in Suffolk, and the onshore substation and overhead line realignment works will be located in the vicinity of Grove Wood, Friston.

Development consent is required to the extent that the development is or forms part of a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP). The Project consists of two linked NSIPs, namely (i) an offshore generating station; and (ii) overhead line realignment works, together with associated development. As the proposed offshore generating station is expected to have a capacity of over 100 MW, it is an NSIP for the purposes of section 14(1)(a) and 15(3) of the 2008 Act. Pursuant to sections 14(1)(b) and 16 of the 2008 Act, the installation of an electric line above ground in England is an NSIP unless it falls within certain exclusions. It is not anticipated that any of the exclusions would apply to the overhead line realignment works, and as such these works form a second NSIP. It is for these reasons that the Project falls within the remit of the Secretary of State.

The Development Consent Order would, amongst other things, authorise:

1. Up to 67 offshore wind turbines and their foundations;

2. Up to one offshore meteorological mast and its foundations;

3. Subsea cables connecting the wind turbines and the offshore platforms;

4. Up to one offshore construction, operation and maintenance platform and its foundations;

5. Up to four offshore electrical platforms and their foundations;

6. A network of subsea platform link cables;

7. Up to two offshore subsea export cables to transmit electricity from the offshore electrical platforms to landfall located north of Thorpeness in Suffolk;

8. Landfall connection works north of Thorpeness in Suffolk;

9. Onshore cables commencing at landfall and running to the onshore substation in the vicinity of Grove Wood, Friston;

10. A new onshore substation in the vicinity of Grove Wood, Friston

11. Accesses, ecological mitigation and landscaping;

12. Overhead line realignment works in proximity to Grove Wood, Friston including permanent realignment of a short section of the northern and southern overhead line circuits including the reconstruction and/or relocation of up to two pylons and construction of up to one additional pylon in order to realign the northern overhead lines and the reconstruction and/or relocation of up to one pylon in order to realign the southern overhead lines;

13. Temporary diversion of the northern and southern overhead line circuits;

14. Construction of up to three permanent cable sealing end compounds (one of which may include circuit breakers) and underground connections;

15. A new National Grid substation;

16. Associated development comprising such other works as may be necessary or expedient for the purposes of or in connection with the relevant part of East Anglia ONE North;

17. Associated or ancillary works including improvements to highways, verges and private access roads, construction compounds, construction of a temporary haul road, landscaping and drainage works;

18. The permanent and/or temporary compulsory acquisition (if required) of land and/or rights;

19. Overriding of easements and other rights over or affecting land;

20. If required, the temporary stopping up, alteration or diversion of streets;

21. The application and/or disapplication of legislation including inter alia legislation relating to compulsory purchase; and

22. Such ancillary, incidental and consequential provisions, permits or consents as are necessary and/or convenient.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT DEVELOPMENT

The proposed works are environmental impact assessment development for the purposes of the Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 and accordingly an Environmental Statement accompanied the Application.

APPLICATION FORM AND ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS Copies of the Application form and accompanying plans, maps and other application documents may be inspected free of charge from 16 December 2019 until at least 27 January 2020 at the following locations and during the hours set out below:

Location: Suffolk County Council

Address: Endeavour House 8 Russell Road Ipswich IP1 2BX

Times: Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm

Notes: Hard copy of the full suite of application documents

Location: East Suffolk Council

Address: Woodbridge Library New Street Woodbridge Suffolk IP12 1DT

Times: Monday: 10am to 4pm Tuesday and Friday: 9.30am to 7.30pm Wednesday and Thursday: 9am to 5.30pm Saturday: 9am to 5pm Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Notes: Hard copy of the full suite of application documents

Location: East Suffolk Council Address: Marina Centre Marina Lowestoft NR32 1 HH

Times: Monday to Wednesday: 8:45am to 5:00pm Thursday: 9:30am to 5:00pm Friday: 8:45am to 5:00pm

Notes: Digital copy of the full suite of application documents, together with hard copies of photomontages and DCO plans

Location: Orbis Energy Address: Wilde Street Lowestoft NR32 1XH

Times: Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm

Notes: Digital copy only of the full suite of application documents

Location: Leiston Town Council Address: Main Street Leiston IP16 4ER

Times: Monday and Tuesday: 9am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4.45pm Thursday and Friday: 9am to 12.30pm Alternatively contact 01728 830388 to make an appointment. Notes: Hard copy of the full suite of application documents

Copies of the documents are also available online through the Planning Inspectorate's website at: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/ east-anglia-one-north-offshore-windfarm/. Hard copies can be provided on request for a charge of £7000 plus VAT for the full suite of documents by e-mailing eastangliaonenorth@scottishpower.com or contacting East Anglia ONE North Project Manager, ScottishPower Renewables, 9th Floor, 320 St Vincent Street, Glasgow, G2 5AD. USB device copies can be provided free of charge upon request.

REPRESENTATIONS

Any representations (giving notice of any interest in or objection to the Application) must be made on the Planning Inspectorate's Registration and Relevant Representation Form which can be accessed and completed online at https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/east-anglia-one-north-offshore-windfarm/ or can be obtained from the Planning Inspectorate by telephoning 0303 444 5000.

Responses should be sent to the Planning Inspectorate (National Infrastructure Directorate), Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN. The Planning Inspectorate reference for East Anglia ONE North (EN010077) should be quoted in any correspondence.

The Planning Inspectorate's Advice Notice 8.2: How to register to participate in an Examination (December 2016) provides further guidance on how to register and make a relevant representation and can be accessed via the following link: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/Advice-note-8- 2v3.pdf

If you are not an affected landowner please note that if you want to remain informed of the examination process and entitled to make representations you must fill in a

Registration and Relevant Representation Form to register as an interested party even if you do not wish to make a substantive representation at this point.

Any representation or response must be received by the Planning Inspectorate by 27 January 2020.

Please be aware that the Planning Inspectorate is required by law to make the information that you provide in any representation publicly available. Details published on the Planning Inspectorate's website will be restricted to your name and the text of your representation. However any copies made available for inspection at public