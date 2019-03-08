PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -Variation Application
PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 18 September 2019
Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Limited Name of Premises: East of England Co-op
Postal Address of Premises: Main Street, Walberswick, Southwold, Suffolk, IP18 6UH
This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT and Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ
Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows:
- Monday to Saturday (including Good Friday): 06:00 to 23:00
- Sunday: 07:00 to 22:30 Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 17/09/19
Closing Date: 14/10/19
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25000.
