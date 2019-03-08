E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -Variation Application

PUBLISHED: 12:57 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 18 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Limited Name of Premises: East of England Co-op

Postal Address of Premises: Main Street, Walberswick, Southwold, Suffolk, IP18 6UH

This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT and Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ

Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows:

- Monday to Saturday (including Good Friday): 06:00 to 23:00

- Sunday: 07:00 to 22:30 Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 17/09/19

Closing Date: 14/10/19

PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -Variation Application

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Limited Name of Premises: East of England Co-op

Postal Address of Premises: Main Street, Walberswick, Southwold, Suffolk, IP18 6UH

This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT and Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ

You may also want to watch:

Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows:

- Monday to Saturday (including Good Friday): 06:00 to 23:00

- Sunday: 07:00 to 22:30 Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 17/09/19

Closing Date: 14/10/19

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25000.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance called to scene of two-vehicle crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Fire-hit pub thanks incredible support from locals

The Cherry Tree Pub in Woodbridge Picture: SU ANDERSON

Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being grabbed by biker

A teenage girl has been left shaken after a biker grabbed her by the arm in Stowmarket Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ten things to love about Stowmarket and Needham Market

Autumn beauty at Needham Lake Picture: Peter Gaskin/citizenside.com

Dedham restaurant gets a top 100 placing

The team at Milsoms in Dedham, which has been named as one of the top 100 restaurants in the UK. Picture: MILSOMS HOTELS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists