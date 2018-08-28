Eastland Meadows Country Park

Eastland Meadows Country Park

We are a privately owned park undergoing re-development into an exclusive adult only site for those who expect quality and excellent service. We offer a superb range of holiday homes for sale as well as our own holiday homes for rent, for short breaks to extended holiday stays. Situated in a quiet corner of the Blackwater conservation area... near the popular towns of Maldon and Burnham-on-Crouch. Tucked away in the countryside yet close to the sea. One of the driest and warmest areas in the UK. Watch the wonderful small wildlife on the park. Hours of walks around the Blackwater estuary.

“Listen to the silence of Nature”

Brand New Lodge Development

Now open all year long

Call us now on 01621 776800

Eastland Meadows Country Park, East End Road dwell-on-Sea, Essex CMO 7PP

www.eastlandmeadows.co.uk

Holidays for Adults only! Try our special weekends Friday to Sunday £125 inclusive Mid week too. Self catering caravans, ideal for the over 50’s. Retirees and professional couples with all the benefits that our owners enjoy.

BENEFITS include: Ideal for professional couples, retirees etc. • Services • Adjacent garden and car parking bay • BT lines to most pitches • free wifi at St Cedds Country Club and Lounge Bar • Laundrette • Pets welcome • Warmest and driest area in the country • Nearby shops and Take aways • Nearby golf clubs