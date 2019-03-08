E-edition Read the EADT online edition
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 September 2019

Eddie Stobart of Stretton Green Distribution Park, Langford Way, Appleton, Cheshire, WA4 4TQ applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at Eddie Stobart c/o Southern Cement, No1 Shed, Cliff Quay, Port of Ipswich, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 OBS

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

