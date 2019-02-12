ELMSWELL PARISH COUNCIL invites EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST from suitably qualified and experienced companies for CONTRACTOR SERVICES

Public Notices Archant

in the project to provide new community facilities at The Wesley, School Road, Elmswell IP30 9EE including the refurbishment of the Victorian chapel, the demolition of the existing single storey extension and the erection of a new building to provide all appropriate offices.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Applications for an information pack are to be with The Clerk to the Council Peter Dow Parish Council Office The Blackbourne Blackbourne Road ELMSWELL IP30 9UH clerk@elmswell.suffolk.gov.uk not later than 5.00pm on Tuesday 26th February.