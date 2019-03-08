Sunshine and Showers

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

EMILY D Transport Ltd of 346 High Road, Trimley St Martin, Felixstowe, IP11 ORL is applying for a licence to use 1 Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3QT as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 6 trailers.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

