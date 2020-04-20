Application for a Premises Licence
PUBLISHED: 12:42 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 20 April 2020
Name of Applicant: EU Supper Market Ltd
Name of Premises: EU Supper Market Ltd
Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 3 Barrack Corner, Ipswich, IP1 2NB
This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE
This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Retail sale of alcohol off the premises in non-specialised stores with groceries, food, and beverages etc
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 20/04/2020
Closing Date: 18/05/2020
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.
