Consultation on proposed development

PUBLISHED: 08:59 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 30 September 2020

Lanpro planning consultants, on behalf of Euston Solar Farm Ltd, invite you to view and comment on the draft proposals for the development of a new ground mounted solar farm at land located north of RAF Honington, Fakenham Magna, Suffolk.

Consultation on proposed development: Ground Mounted Solar Farm at Euston Estate, Fakenham Magna, Suffolk

Our consultation webpage will be online from 28th September to 12th October at www.lanproservices.co.uk/euston-solar.

We hope that you will be able to view the proposals and share your thoughts on the evolving plans.

