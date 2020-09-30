Consultation on proposed development
PUBLISHED: 08:59 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 30 September 2020
Archant
Lanpro planning consultants, on behalf of Euston Solar Farm Ltd, invite you to view and comment on the draft proposals for the development of a new ground mounted solar farm at land located north of RAF Honington, Fakenham Magna, Suffolk.
Consultation on proposed development: Ground Mounted Solar Farm at Euston Estate, Fakenham Magna, Suffolk
You may also want to watch:
Lanpro planning consultants, on behalf of Euston Solar Farm Ltd, invite you to view and comment on the draft proposals for the development of a new ground mounted solar farm at land located north of RAF Honington, Fakenham Magna, Suffolk.
Our consultation webpage will be online from 28th September to 12th October at www.lanproservices.co.uk/euston-solar.
We hope that you will be able to view the proposals and share your thoughts on the evolving plans.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.