Consultation on proposed development

Public Notice Archant

Lanpro planning consultants, on behalf of Euston Solar Farm Ltd, invite you to view and comment on the draft proposals for the development of a new ground mounted solar farm at land located north of RAF Honington, Fakenham Magna, Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Consultation on proposed development: Ground Mounted Solar Farm at Euston Estate, Fakenham Magna, Suffolk

You may also want to watch:

Lanpro planning consultants, on behalf of Euston Solar Farm Ltd, invite you to view and comment on the draft proposals for the development of a new ground mounted solar farm at land located north of RAF Honington, Fakenham Magna, Suffolk.

Our consultation webpage will be online from 28th September to 12th October at www.lanproservices.co.uk/euston-solar.

We hope that you will be able to view the proposals and share your thoughts on the evolving plans.