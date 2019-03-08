Partly Cloudy

PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence -New Application

PUBLISHED: 13:10 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 14 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed Licensable Activities: Plays indoors 18:00 to 22:30; Films, performance of dance indoors 13:00 to 22:30; Live music and anything similar to live music indoors 10:00 to 22:30; Sale of alcohol on sales 13:00 to 22:30

Name of Applicant: Felixstowe Creative Arts Trust Name of Premises: Two Sisters Arts Centre Postal Address of Premises: St Mary's Church, High Road, Trimley St Mary, Felixstowe, IP11 OSP

This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT or Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ

You may also want to watch:

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 08/06/19

Closing Date: 05/07/19

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing©eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25000.

